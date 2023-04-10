Japan meets the Axarquía for cherry blossom festival The Sakura festival includes workshops on Japanese dancing, kimonos, paper flower making and music

Jennie Rhodes Alfarnate

At 900 metres above sea level, the mountain village of Alfarnate is the highest in the Axarquía and has the long-held claim to producing the best cherries in the area, if not in Spain.

Local cherry producers argue that thanks to its elevation and cooler temperatures, the Alfarnate fruit is larger and, of course, tastier.

While other parts of the province enjoy the almond blossom in winter, in the so-called 'Alps of the Axarquía' cherry blossom is the protagonist.

As such, for the second year running, Alfarnate is holding a Sakura festival; sakura meaning cherry blossom in Japanese.

The village is being converted into a mini Japan on 15 and 16 April, with workshops on kimonos and the opportunity to try one on, Japanese dancing, martial arts, processions and more.

Ahead of the festival, local groups have been busy making paper blossoms to adorn the village streets and at 4pm on Saturday 15 April, the Sakura flower arch is to be erected, signalling the start of the event.

The other highlight of Saturday evening is the opportunity to try on kimonos at 7pm.

The main event starts at 10am on Sunday 16 April, when a market and food trucks are available all day and Japanese dancing and a street procession are programmed for 10.30am, 11am and 1pm respectively.

For further information visit: www.alfarnate.es / Facebook: Ayuntamiento de Alfarnate.