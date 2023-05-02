It's cocktail time in the Axarquía Torre del Mar’s Ruta del Cóctel will kick off this week with 12 bars participating in the event

Twelve bars are taking part in a Ruta del Cóctel (cocktail route) in Torre del Mar throughout this month. The event kicks off on Friday 5 May and will run until Wednesday 31. Each bar will be offering a cocktail especially designed for the event, which will cost five euros.

Passports are available from the town’s tourist information office, which must be stamped at each establishment where a cocktail is bought. Participants will then be able to rate each cocktail, before handing in their completed passport at the tourist information office at the end of the month.

Completed passports will be entered into a draw with the chance to win a number of prizes. For further information visit: www.velezmalaga.es or go the Torre del Mar information office on Calle Poniente.