Italian opera singer Massimo Giordano presents The Sound of Christmas

The concert, The Sound of Christmas, features Italian tenor Massimo Giordano. He is classed as one of the best tenors in the world, and has sung at all major opera houses such as the Metropolitan Opera, La Scala and the Royal Opera House among others.

Giordano is coming to Estepona to present his Christmas concert The Sound Of Christmas which will include well known opera arias, Christmas and Neapolitan songs. He will be accompanied by the leading pianist of La Scala, Nelson Calzi, and Russian soprano Ester Kandinova.

For tickets for the concert, which starts at 8pm in the Auditorio Felipe VI in Estepona and for more information, visit: www.soldoutticketbox.com