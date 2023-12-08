Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Massimo Giordano. SUR
Italian opera singer Massimo Giordano presents The Sound of Christmas
One of the world's greatest tenors will be performing a concert on the Costa del Sol next Friday, 15 December

SUR in English

Estepona

Friday, 8 December 2023, 12:23

The concert, The Sound of Christmas, features Italian tenor Massimo Giordano. He is classed as one of the best tenors in the world, and has sung at all major opera houses such as the Metropolitan Opera, La Scala and the Royal Opera House among others.

Giordano is coming to Estepona to present his Christmas concert The Sound Of Christmas which will include well known opera arias, Christmas and Neapolitan songs. He will be accompanied by the leading pianist of La Scala, Nelson Calzi, and Russian soprano Ester Kandinova.

For tickets for the concert, which starts at 8pm in the Auditorio Felipe VI in Estepona and for more information, visit: www.soldoutticketbox.com

