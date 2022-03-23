The International Music Society choir sings for war-torn Ukraine The concert will offer songs sung in English, Finnish and Danish, although the highlight of the night will surely be a version of the Ukrainian national anthem, which will be sung by a Ukrainian member of the choir and her daughter

In order to raise humanitarian aid for people fighting to survive the atrocities of the war in Ukraine, The International Music Society will offer a concert under the banner of The Choir Sings for Ukraine on Friday 22 April.

The concert will be held in the St Andrews Church in Los Boliches, and the 20-piece choir, directed by Margret Williams, will offer a collection of songs such as gospel, popular hymns, music from the shows and movies, and pop, in particular, You’ll Never Walk Alone, an anthem that has become the symbol of hope and solidarity.

The repertoire will be sung in English, Finnish and Danish, although the highlight of the concert will surely be a version of the Ukrainian national anthem, which will be sung by a Ukrainian member of the choir and her daughter.

Tickets for the show, which cost five euros, are available by phone: 654891790, or by email at timschoir@gmail.com

The choir, who will arrange for the proceeding to be sent direct to Ukraine with the help of the Lux Mundi ecumenical centre, are hoping to raise as much money as possible, because, as one member said, “We felt it necessary to help these poor people.”

Affectionately known as TIMS, the four-part harmony choir was founded on the Costa del Sol in 1988 and has since raised thousands of euros for charitable and worthy causes.