International choirs come together for festival in Granada Singers from Vélez-Málaga, Salobreña, Almuñécar and Cordoba are taking part in the concert on Saturday 1 April

Following the success of the first International Festival of Choral Singing Millencuentros in 2019, a second festival is taking place on Saturday 1 April at 7.30pm with a performance by Andalusian international choirs.

Coro Aurum, is an amalgamation of members from Coral Coraxalia in Vélez-Málaga, Coral Villa in Salobreña, Coro Ciudad de Almuñecar and Taller Coral de La Zubia. They are joining Coro Averroes of the University of Cordoba for the concert at the Manuel de Falla Auditorium in Granada city.

Margaret Riordan from Coraxalia said that this second festival, which has been postponed due to the pandemic, "promises to be an unforgettable evening with carefully selected diverse range of choral music from different eras and genres, where singing and harmonic textures are outstanding".

For more information email: eucorax@hotmail.es or WhatsApp: 689111352.