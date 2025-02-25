InClassica 2025: Alexey Shor Music Offers “Refreshing Contrast” say Franz Schubert Filharmonia Ahead of their Dubai Tour

SUR in English Málaga Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 17:34 Compartir

This April 2025, the InClassica International Music Festival is poised to return to Dubai, UAE, welcoming the Franz Schubert Filharmonia to its stage for this 14th annual edition, which will be dedicated to the 55th birthday of Composer-in-ResidenceAlexey Shor. Taking place from April 6th to 21st, the festival will witness a spectacular gathering of world-renowned musicians, with no fewer than 14 acclaimed soloists, five esteemed conductors, and two international orchestras set to travel to the Middle East for this grand showcase of classical music.

Coming all the way from Spain, the Franz Schubert Filharmonia will be one of the festival’s orchestras-in-residence for this event. Formed by some of the country’s finest musicians, the orchestra, under the direction of Founder and Music Director, Tomàs Grau, has built a sterling reputation across the globe for its programming and artistic quality. Having already collaborated with many of the most lauded names of our time, the orchestra has had the pleasure of performing in such venues as Carnegie Hall, Auditorio Nacional de Música, Palau de la Música Catalana, and the Palau de les Arts, amongst many others, and will now be marking their Dubai premiere with a series of concerts at InClassica 2025.

Zoom Alexey Shor, Composer–in-Residence.

Expressing their excitement ahead of the event, the orchestra said that, “It is an extraordinary honour for the Franz Schubert Filharmonia to be invited to the prestigious InClassica International Music Festival. This festival is a beacon of excellence in the classical music world, and making our debut in Dubai as part of its 14th edition fills us with immense pride and excitement. Its impeccable organisation and inspiring atmosphere motivate us to rise to the occasion and deliver performances that match the grandeur of this exceptional event!”

The orchestra shall be taking to the stage of Dubai Opera on no fewer than six separate occasions across InClassica’s run, performing alongside the likes of artists such as Roman Kim (Germany), Maxim Vengerov (Monaco), Daniel Lozakovich (Sweden), Gil Shaham (USA), Mikhail Pletnev (Switzerland) and many others.

Having the opportunity to work together with such exceptional performers, as they noted, “is both a privilege and an inspiration. Each artist brings a unique perspective and musical voice, enriching our interpretations and elevating our performance. We approach these collaborations with open communication and a shared commitment to excellence, ensuring that every note resonates with the brilliance they bring to the stage. Their unparalleled artistry will undoubtedly shape our performances, creating unforgettable moments for the audience and a profound artistic experience for the orchestra.”

Zoom Franz Schubert Filharmonia, Spanish Orchestra.

From its very origins, InClassica has won consistent acclaim for its original programming, which tends to incorporate both seminal historic entries, as well as contemporary masterpieces. The ensemble remarked on their appreciation for this approach, declaring that “InClassica stands apart as a festival that masterfully combines artistic innovation with cultural celebration, with a commitment to excellence, both in programming and execution, that creates an unparalleled platform for artists and audiences alike”.

Asked to comment about the repertoire which they themselves will be bringing to life on the festival’s stage, they observed that “Our programmes for InClassica reflects the festival’s dedication to diversity and excellence. They feature an array of masterpieces that showcase the virtuosity of the soloists, the interpretative depth of the conductors, and the versatility of the orchestra. From timeless classics of Mendelssohn, Mozart, Beethoven, Brahms or Tchaikovsky to contemporary gems of Alexey Shor and Mikhail Pletnev, the repertoire is designed to captivate and inspire the audience, ensuring an unforgettable musical journey.”

“Alexey Shor’s compositions in particular, are a celebration of melody and emotion”, they continued, “bridging the gap between the traditional and the innovative. His music resonates deeply with audiences, offering a refreshing contrast to much of the contemporary repertoire. We are excited to bring his works to life and to explore the unique narrative and emotional depth they convey, and it is a real honor to contribute to this celebration of his artistic legacy during the festival.”

Meanwhile, as they prepare for their inaugural performance in the GCC region, the Franz Schubert Filharmonia are also keenly aware of the cultural significance of their participation. “InClassica’s role in establishing Dubai and the GCC region as a hub for classical music is truly inspiring”, they expressed. “This marks our debut in the region, and we are deeply honoured to be part of this exciting cultural evolution. Witnessing the passion for classical music flourish in this part of the world is a privilege, and we are thrilled to contribute to this dynamic movement by sharing our artistry with the festival’s enthusiastic and discerning audiences.”

The 2025 InClassica International Music Festival looks set to be another landmark entry in the festival’s history, celebrating the rich heritage and versatility of classical music and honouring the contributions of seminal contemporary composers like Alexey Shor. With esteemed ensembles like the Franz Schubert Filharmonia gracing the stage, audiences can look forward to performances that promise to be both inspiring and unforgettable, and are certain to leave an indelible mark on all those in attendance for years to come!

For more information about InClassica 2025, view the full concert details on inclassica.com.