Iggy Pop, the godfather of punk, headlines at Starlite

Iconic rock legend Iggy Pop, considered the godfather of punk, will make his first appearance at the Starlite Occident festival in Marbella on Wednesday 2 August.

Born James Newell Osterberg Jr, the 76-year-old singer, and former frontman of proto-punk band, The Stooges, is widely acknowledged as one of the most dynamic stage performers of all time.

His long career has achieved critical acclaim, which began in 1969 with The Stooges' self-titled debut album, which was followed by a string of records, before the band split.

Initially playing a raw, primitive style of rock and roll, the band gained a reputation for their confrontational performances, which often involved Pop engaging in acts of self-mutilation: he became well known for his outrageous and unpredictable stage antics, poetic lyrics and distinctive voice.

His solo career, which has been interrupted many times by reformations of The Stooges, has produced several successful albums, including Lust for Life, The Idiot, Zombie Birdhouse, Blah Blah Blah, and Brick by Brick, among others.

Pop has also enjoyed success with several collaborations, the most celebrated of which was with David Bowie, widely considered one of the most epic musical alliances. Bowie co-wrote and produced Pop's first two solo albums, and appeared on stage with him many times during the 1970s and '80s.

His performance in Marbella will include many of his most iconic hits, along with songs from his latest album, Every Loser, which was released in January.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 10pm, cost between 83 and 440 euros and are available from www.starlitemarbella.com