Iconic rhythm and blues band stop off in Malaga during European tour British band Dr Feelgood have achieved worldwide recognition for their raw and uncompromising style

Dr Feelgood, one of the UK's most inspirational rhythm and blues bands, will stop off in Malaga on Saturday 22 April for a concert at Sala La Trinchera. The performance is part of the band's current European tour, which will take in the UK, Spain, France, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria and Finland.

Formed in Essex during the early 1970s, the group has achieved worldwide success and recognition for their raw and uncompromising style, which was partly instigated by the release of the album, Stupidity, which, as well as going straight to number one in the UK, also spent considerable time on charts around the world.

Founded by the iconic guitarist, Wilko Johnson, and vocalist and harmonica player, Lee Brilleaux, the band, which took its name from a 1962 record by the American blues pianist Willie Perryman, had a string of hits, including Roxette, Back in the Night, and Milk and Alcohol.

By the mid-1970s, the band's driving rhythm blues influence and Johnson's choppy guitar style, had made them one of the most popular bands on the London pub rock circuit.

Although Johnson and Brilleaux have both died, the band has continued to tour and record for more than 50 years. The current line-up, which does not include any of the founding members, includes Kevin Morris (drums) and Phil Mitchell (bass), both of whom have been with the group for more than 40 years. The group also includes former Animals singer and harmonica player Robert Kane, who joined the line-up in 2000.

The concert in Malaga will include many of the band's most popular hits, as well as tracks from their recently released new CD Damn Right.

Tickets for the concert, which begins at 10pm, cost 22.40 euros and are available from www.salatrinchera.com