Iconic punk band stop off in Malaga during Punk Prayer Tour The Wasps cut their teeth during the explosive punk rock movement that shook a generation to its core

Iconic punk band The Wasps, will stop off in Malaga for a performance at the ZZ Pub on Saturday 9 April. The gig is part of the group's current Punk Prayer Tour 2022, a tour that includes just two performances in Spain (the other is Madrid on 1 May), and several in Portugal and the UK.

The Wasps first formed in East London in 1976 and, although the line-up has changed over the years, they are still fronted by the original singer/songwriter, Jesse Lynn-Dean.

The Wasps cut their teeth at the beginning of the UK Punk rock movement, along with other pioneering groups of the era such as The Sex Pistols, The Clash, The Damned and The Buzzcocks.

They performed extensively at renowned venues across London and the UK, including The Roxy and The Vortex, and they have become known as one of the driving forces of the late-1970s punk rock scene in Britain.

Today, along with Lynn Dean and several Malaga-based musicians, The Wasps line-up includes local guitarist Martin Hope, another stalwart punk rocker who was part of the explosive new movement that shocked a generation to its core.

The group have just released a new album, Punk Prayer, and so the repertoire picked for the tour will include songs from this, along with tunes from the highly successful Punkryonics album, which includes the band's top singles from the late 70s.

The Malaga gig, which begins at 11.30pm, promises to be a night of nostalgia for die-hard punks who still like to pogo.