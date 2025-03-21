Iconic British pop culture dominates Malaga festival

Tony Bryant MALAGA. Friday, 21 March 2025, 09:49 Compartir

Numerous iconic singers and bands from the 1980s national and international pop scene will come together in Malaga for the Generación Tocata festival, a musical extravaganza to be held in the José María Martín Carpena sports complex in Malaga on Saturday 12 April. The lineup of performers includes several international bands that were at the forefront of the 1980s pop culture scene, along with stalwart supporters of Spain's La Movida Madrileña, a counterculture movement that took place mainly in Madrid during the transition to democracy.

This festival, which was due to be held last December, but which was postponed due to tragedy caused by the Dana, is held in other cities in Spain, including Bilbao and Badalona (Barcelona), where it will be staged in June.

The Malaga show will include performances by Katrina and the Waves, Imagination, Samantha Fox, and The Gibson Brothers, among others.

Top British performers

Katrina and the Waves exploded onto the scene in the UK in 1985 with their worldwide hit Walking on Sunshine, which was followed by Do You Want Crying. The band also won the 1997 Eurovision Song Contest with the song Love Shine a Light. The group went on to receive international success, touring all over Europe, and Canada, where they had secured a large following after the release of their debut album.

They will be joined by a revamped Imagination, an English trio who came to prominence in the early 1980s with hits such as Body Talk, Just an Illusion, and Music and Lights; and Samantha Fox, the former glamour model who had international hits with Touch Me, Hold on Tight and I Only Want to Be With You.

The night will also present the Gibson Brothers, a French group who had their greatest success during the late 1970s disco era; Fancy, a German Euro-pop singer famed for international disco hits like Chinese Eyes and Slice Me Nice; and The Boney M Experience, which, although does not include any members of the original chart-topping band, will offer all their greatest hits, like Rasputin, Ma Baker, Rivers of Babylon and Daddy Cool.

Two of Spain's top performers from the 1980s pop scene will also perform at he festival: Baccara, the female duo whose debut single, Yes Sir, I Can Boogie, reached the top of the charts in numerous European countries; and Javier Oveda, lead singer of Danza Invisible, the Torremolinos-based new wave band that spearheaded the La Movida movement.

Other performers lined up for the event are La Guardia, Francesco Nápoli, Spagna, Azul y Negro, Fiordaliso, Javier Andreu de la Frontera, and Kaoma.

