Flamenco singer Fosforito. SUR
Hondos Caminos del Flamenco cycle returns to Malaga
Flamenco

Hondos Caminos del Flamenco cycle returns to Malaga

The initiative includes recitals by established performers, along with talks by leading figures from within the world of flamenco

Tony Bryant

MALAGA.

Friday, 28 March 2025, 11:01

Fans of orthodox flamenco will enjoy the second instalment Hondos Caminos del Flamenco, a cycle of recitals by well-established performers, along with talks and presentations by some of the leading figures within the world of this predominantly Gypsy genre.

Organised by the Unicaja foundation, the cycle will take place in the popular arts and customs museum in Malaga from April until June and will present renowned performers such as Aurora Vargas, Dolores Agujetas, El Pele and Diego del Morao. It will also have the participation of expert flamencologists José María Velázquez-Gaztelu, José Luis Ortiz Nuevo, and Fosforito, one of the last surviving singers from the 'old school' of singers of the last century.

The initiative will kick off on Wednesday 2 April with a performance by El Pele, a singer from Cordoba who excels in bulerías, soleares, siguiriyas, and the toñas, one of the oldest styles of flamenco song.

Malaga singer Paqui Ríos will offer her expertise with the Malagueñas, tangos de La Repompa and local fandangos, among other styles, on Thursday 5 April.

Other performances include Diego del Morao (29 May), a guitarist from Jerez de la Frontera who descends from a long line of celebrated flamenco guitarists; Dolores Agujetas (June 5), a Gypsy singer revered for her 'voz afilla', a cracked, copper-toned voice that defines the very essence of the Gypsy flamenco; and Aurora Vargas (19 June), an explosive performer from Seville who is renowned for her pulsating bulerías and her impromptu dance routines.

Other activities include a night with Fosforito, who will offer his vast knowledge of the different song styles, and anecdotes about his 75-year career.

All activities start at 8pm. Tickets for the concerts can be obtained from www.unientradas.es . Entrance to the talks is free, although an invitation must be collected from the museum's ticket office.

