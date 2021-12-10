Homegrown flamenco in Benalmádena

Flamenco fans will be able to enjoy a free concert by the popular local trio, Chanela, which will be held in the Quarzo 86 club in Benalmádena on Sunday 12 December.

The band consists of three celebrated flamenco musicians: Antonio Soto, one of the most respected guitarists in Andalucía; El Fosil (percussion) and Juanlu Marcelo (guitar and vocals). All three come from renowned flamenco backgrounds and together the trio have collaborated with some of the top names in the flamenco world.

As well as enjoying a successful career as a solo guitarist, Antonio Soto has performed all over the world with artistes such as La Cañeta de Málaga, Fosforito, La Repompilla and El Carrete.

The group, who have built up a strong local following, perform their own compositions, along with the popular hits of Camarón de la Isla, Paco de Lucia , Ketama and Manzanita amongst others.

The concert starts at 2pm and capacity restrictions will be enforced, so early arrival is advised.