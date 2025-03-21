Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Revellers enjoy a previous Holi festival in Benalmádena Costa. SUR
Hindu Holi festival brings fun and colour to Benalmádena

Hindu Holi festival brings fun and colour to Benalmádena

This traditional event takes place in front of the Hindu temple on the fairground on Sunday 30 March

Tony Bryant

BENALMÁDENA.

Friday, 21 March 2025, 09:46

The Hindu community of the Costa del Sol will enjoy this year's annual 'festival of colours', which will be held in front of the Hindu temple on the fairground in Benalmádena Costa (Avenida Gandhi) between 12.30pm and 5pm on Sunday 30 March.

The Holi Festival, which is organised by the Malaga Event Group, with the support of the town hall, has many purposes, but most prominently it celebrates the beginning of spring and is a time to enjoy the season's abundant colours, whilst saying farewell to winter.

This festival, where participants pelt each other with coloured powder and water-based paints, presents demonstrations of Indian folk dance and music, along with traditional Indian cuisine prepared by members of the local community. One of the highlights of the afternoon is the 'house party', where DJ Yash will keep the party going with Bollywood rave music.

Participants have the opportunity to enjoy food and drinks and two Holi party packs including coloured powder for the price of 15 euros if reserved before Friday 28 March, or 20 euros on the day.

All proceeds from the celebration will be donated towards the maintenance of the temple, which is funded by various donations received from community members and proceeds from events of this nature.

Holi is an ancient Hindu festival that has become popular with non-Hindus in many parts of Europe and America, although it is primarily observed in India and other parts of the world with significant populations of Hindus.

Holi represents a way to move from darkness to light, the triumph of good over evil, and hence the prominence of colours. In addition, each colour holds a meaning: red signifies love and marriage; blue, the god Krishna; and green, new beginnings.

www.entradium.com/es/events/festival-holi-2025-benalmadena

