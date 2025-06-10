From Bryan Adams to Jennifer Lopez: a must-see guide to summer concerts in Malaga Manuel Carrasco, Dani Fernández, El Kanka, Rigoberta Bandini, Anni B Sweet and Vanesa Martín add a Spanish touch to a star-studded international line-up on the Costa del Sol with Santana, Marc Anthony, Sebastián Yatra, Tom Jones, Lionel Richie, The Prodigy, Duran Duran and Zaz

Regina Sotorrío Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 11:04

Before summer officially arrives, the musical temperature rises in Malaga. Three and a half intense months begin with more than 200 concerts - not counting tributes acts and village fairs - spread along the Malaga coast. Between them they make up an eclectic soundtrack with international stars like Bryan Adams, Sebastián Yatra, Tom Jones and Jennifer López, as well as some Spanish indie (Anni B Sweet, Rigoberta Bandini, Viva Suecia, Ojete Calor, Biznaga) and national artists who never fail to sell out arenas (El Kanka, Manuel Carrasco, Dani Fernández, Vanesa Martín, Coque Malla).

The packed schedule produces some interesting coincidences. On 3 July, Starlite Occident Marbella welcomes Marc Anthony, and the following week, on 11 July, his ex JLo performs at Malaga's Athletics Stadium. On the same night, 26 July, the breakbeat of The Prodigy will take the whole of Marenostrum Fuengirola back to the 90s, while Will Smith will give an account of his return to music 20 years later at Starlite. At the same time, Malaga will host the only indie macro-festival in the city centre, at the Dique de Levante, with Duncan Dhu, Anni B Sweet, La Casa Azul and Miss Caffeina on the third and final day of Brisa.

The large open air venues have been ready for parties for weeks. Marenostrum Fuengirola inaugurated the season at the end of May with an all-time record crowd for a single event: 19,000 people at Myke Towers. And they are keeping up the bet with names such as Juan Luis Guerra, Sebastián Yatra, Ozuna, Lionel Richie and Los Pecos, which sold out months ago.

Starlite opens with Emilia this week, and is hosting almost fifty events, most of them of international renown: Marc Anthony, Santana, Will Smith, Seal, Duran Duran, Zaz, The Kooks and Camilo.

In the capital, the Selvatic 'musical jungle' premiered its line-up last week with a trip back in time to the 90s, and will continue with highlights such as Rigoberta Bandini, Residente, Raule and Galaxy Sound in the 16,000 square metres of Málaga Forum. In Malaga city, music takes over the La Malagueta bullring with El Kanka, Coque Malla, Luis Fonsi and Pastora Soler, among others, at the 101 Music Festival. On the same stage where next Saturday, five groups and a DJ from Malaga will relive the best of the 80s and 90s at Tardeo Summer.

Weekend Beach, the survivor of the great coastal festivals (Kase 0., Lori Meyers, Estopa, Rozalén), celebrates its ten-year-anniversary in Torre del Mar. Ojeando repeats last year's reduced format: two days of music in the village, but only one day of festival in the school playground (with María Peláe). The Canela Party and Puro Latino return to Torremolinos. Plus: Vanesa Martín will be in Ronda, Manuel Carrasco in Marbella, Melody in Rincón, Los Estanques in Alhaurín - the list goes on and on.