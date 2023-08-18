Frigiliana celebrates its Islamic, Christian and Jewish heritage

Jennie Rhodes Frigiliana’ Compartir Copiar enlace

Frigiliana’s Festival 3 Culturas, which celebrates the village’s Islamic, Jewish and Christian heritage, is taking place between 24 and 27 August.

There’s free live music spanning the three cultures every evening and all performances are taking place on Plaza de las Tres Culturas, starting at either 10.30 or 11pm.

There is a medieval market offering over 100 stalls, a tapas trail with 16 establishments participating, workshops, theatre and street parades, including the mask parade which is happening every evening at 10.30, starting at Plaza de las Tres Culturas.

A fireworks show set to music will open this year’s festival on Thursday 24 August at 10.30pm. This is followed by the Tarwa N-Tiniri concert. On Friday 25 August the live music from Collado Project. Music is coming from Eskorzo on Saturday 26 August and the last concert of the festival, on Sunday 27 August will be from flamenco singer Arcángel.

Bus timetables from Nerja and a full programme can be downloaded in Spanish and English from the festival website: https://www.festivalfrigiliana3culturas.com/.