Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Frigiliana’s sugar cane factory lit up with three cultures symbol. SUR
Frigiliana celebrates its Islamic, Christian and Jewish heritage
Events

Frigiliana celebrates its Islamic, Christian and Jewish heritage

The Festival 3 Culturas will open with a pyro-music display and there is live music, a medieval market, street parades and a tapas trail

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Frigiliana’

Friday, 18 August 2023, 16:47

Compartir

Frigiliana’s Festival 3 Culturas, which celebrates the village’s Islamic, Jewish and Christian heritage, is taking place between 24 and 27 August.

There’s free live music spanning the three cultures every evening and all performances are taking place on Plaza de las Tres Culturas, starting at either 10.30 or 11pm.

There is a medieval market offering over 100 stalls, a tapas trail with 16 establishments participating, workshops, theatre and street parades, including the mask parade which is happening every evening at 10.30, starting at Plaza de las Tres Culturas.

A fireworks show set to music will open this year’s festival on Thursday 24 August at 10.30pm. This is followed by the Tarwa N-Tiniri concert. On Friday 25 August the live music from Collado Project. Music is coming from Eskorzo on Saturday 26 August and the last concert of the festival, on Sunday 27 August will be from flamenco singer Arcángel.

Bus timetables from Nerja and a full programme can be downloaded in Spanish and English from the festival website: https://www.festivalfrigiliana3culturas.com/.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena mayor promises to resolve all problems caused by overrun of works on main access road to marina
  2. 2 Work starts on new section of Malaga coastal path in Marbella
  3. 3 Italiano tenor Massimo Giordano to perform a night of opera in Marbella
  4. 4 Tenders sought for maintenance of Malaga's 900-kilometre-long hiking path
  5. 5 Work continues apace on four new wastewater treatment plants in Serranía de Ronda
  6. 6 Money owed by Spanish state is highest ever at 113% the size of the national economy
  7. 7 Torrox resident recognised for 'selfless work'
  8. 8 Where 'fiesta' is the same in all languages
  9. 9 Drought: additional regenerated water for Costa del Sol farmers
  10. 10 Enjoy late night culture by candlelight in Vélez-Málaga

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad