A figurative tribute to the beauty of Venzuelan women The work of Venezuelan architect Bernardo Ocando will be on display until 10 February

Venezuelan architect Bernardo Ocando is holding an exhibition of his work at the Bio Beach Club restaurant on the promenade in El Morche from 14 January. It will run until 10 February.

The exhibition, 'Figurative Art in Harmony of Abstract' is a collection of the 83-year-old artist's oil paintings.

He describes his work as a "tribute to the beauty of Venezuelan women, with the intention of inspiring and promoting the bases of value and respect for all women, as a fundamental pillar of a successful society."

Ocando and his wife have lived in Andalucía for over 50 years, which is where he finds "tranquility and inspiration" for his work, having had many "difficult experiences" in his country of birth.

The Bio Beach Club is open every day except Tuesdays, from 9am to midnight.