The cast of Aladdin during a dress rehearsal. SUR
Festive fantasy farce at Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola

The production of Aladdin includes songs, dance routines, gags and slapstick comedy, and, in traditional panto-style, the audience will be encouraged to sing along

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 8 December 2023, 12:22

The Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola is gearing up for the festive season with this year's pantomime, Aladdin, a musical fantasy farce based on the character from the folk tale, One Thousand and One Nights. The production includes songs, dance routines, gags and slapstick comedy, and, in traditional panto-style, the audience will be encouraged to sing along and shout out phrases to the performers.

The show has a cast of 20 actors and dancers, including popular Costa entertainers Melissa Carver (Aladdin) and Gemma Lloyd (Princess Jasmine).

Both are no strangers to the Salón. Melissa played the role of Annie in 2013; while Gemma made her debut at the age of seven in Carousel.

Other popular characters include the genie, the magician and, of course, Widow Twanky.

The performances will take place at 7.30pm from Monday 18 until Saturday 23 December, and from Tuesday 2 until Sunday 6 January 2024. Matinee performances will be held at 3pm on December 23, and on January 3, 5, 6 and 7. There will be no evening performances on these days.

Tickets cost 20 euros (14 euros for children under 12). www.salonvarietestheatre.com

