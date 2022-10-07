A festival of live entertainment and beer in Jimera de Líbar The popular Allioli Oktober Bier Festival returns to the Serranía de Ronda village on Saturday 15 October

The Allioli Oktober Bier Festival in Jimera de Líbar (Serranía de Ronda) returns for the first time in its full format since the beginning of the pandemic on Saturday 15 October.

Held in the plaza outside Bar Alloli, an innovative live music venue, the event presents a day of fun and entertainment for the whole family, along with the chance to enjoy a variety of different German beers and others from around the world.

The bar has recently reopened under new management and the owners are pulling out all the stops to make sure that this year's event retains all the splendour that has made it so popular over the years.

The bar's former owner, Paul Darwent, is lending a hand to organise the entertainment, which includes live concerts by The Replicants, who perform a mixture of Celtic and Spanish music; One Drop Trio, a group whose music is deeply rooted in reggae; and the Moon Jumpers, a local four-piece band that perform powerful rockabilly and swing.

There is also a surprise guest appearance, although the organisers cannot reveal the identity of the band due to contractual restrictions.

The bar has been promoting the local music scene since 2008, and it attracts many of the province's top musicians, both Spanish and expat, so it promises to be an exciting day for lovers of live music, and, of course, strong beer.

The event begins at 1pm and continues until around 11.30pm.