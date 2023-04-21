Festival of Legends makes welcome return to Benalmádena auditorium The cycle of tribute concerts are dedicated to iconic figures and legendary bands that have shaped and inspired modern music

Tony Bryant Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The municipal auditorium in Benalmádena will host the popular Festival of Legends cycle of tribute concerts once again this year. The festival, organised by Ocio Music and the town hall, will present a series of rock, pop and soul nights performed by some of the most established bands and musicians in the area, along with a selection from other parts of Spain.

The cycle is dedicated to the iconic figures and bands who have shaped and inspired modern music, including Frank Sinatra, Buddy Holly, Queen, Pink Floyd and Abba, among others.

The festival will also focus on some of the top Spanish acts such as Mecano, La Oreja de Van Gogh and Nino Bravo; as well as theme nights recreating the songs of musicals like Grease and Dirty Dancing.

The concerts will be staged from Saturday 22 April and throughout May, and, after a break between June and August, will continue in September and October.

Festival highlights

Some of the highlights of the festival will include an evening dedicated to hard-rock, with tributes to AC/DC and Kiss (5 May); an 80s pop night, which will present the hits of Lionel Richie and Whitney Houston (6 May); and a performance by Paul Maxwell, aka The Piano Man, who will bring his celebrated Elton John show to the stage (20 May).

One of the most eagerly awaited concerts of the cycle will take place on Saturday 27 May, a night dedicated to one of the most influential rock bands of all time. The Pink Floyd Experience, an ensemble of talented musicians from all over the province of Malaga, have come together to present the ultimate homage to supergroup Pink Floyd. The show will present a journey through the British psychedelic rock band's vast catalogue of hits, including Comfortably Numb, Time, and The Great Gig in the Sky, among many others.

Other tribute concerts will include James Brown and Ray Charles (9 September); a Las Vegas night (Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley); and Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder (7 October).

Friday 13 October will be dedicated to the younger audience, with a tribute to Toy Story, a show packed with all the hits from the classic Walt Disney rock musical.

The festival will close on Saturday 14 October with a spectacular tribute s to a variety of the world's most celebrated British and American bands and singers, including The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, The Bee Gees, Earth Wind and Fire, Kool and the Gang, Cher and Elvis Presley.

Tickets for the shows cost between 20 and 30 euros, although there are discounts for registered residents and retirees.

For reservations and a full schedule, see the Ocio Music Facebook page.