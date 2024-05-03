Festival of iconic music rolls back into Benalmádena auditorium

Previous edition of the Festival of Legends in Benalmádena.

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 3 May 2024

The summer cultural calendar in Benalmádena will kick off next week with the return of the popular Festival of Legends cycle, a series of tribute concerts held in the municipal auditorium until September.

The festival, organised by Ocio Music and the town hall, will include a series of open-air concerts dedicated to the iconic figures and bands who have shaped and inspired modern music performed by some of the most established groups and musicians on the Costa, along with a selection from other parts of Spain.

The concerts will be staged throughout May, and, after a break between June and August, will continue in September and October.

The festival kicks off on Saturday 11 May, when From the Wall will offer a night dedicated to the iconic music of legendary British psychedelic rock band Pink Floyd. This will be followed by a tribute to Bon Jovi (18 May), and The Beatles vs The Electric Light Orchestra (25 May).

Other concerts will be devoted to some of rock and pop music's greatest bands, including Queen, Kiss, ACDC, Abba, The Bee Gees and Take That.

Other highlights include tributes to performers such as Buddy Holly, Bob Marley, Elton John, Phil Collins, Whitney Houston and Madonna, among others.

Tickets for the shows cost 20 euros in advance and 25 euros on the door, although registered residents and pensioners are offered the special price of 15 euros.

Tickets are available from El Corte Inglés, Rubens Money Exchange, Ticketmaster and Eventbrite.

For a full schedule, see the Ocio Music Facebook page.