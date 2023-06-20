Eurovision stars Kalush Orchestra in concert in Malaga The group bring their tour to the Sala Paris 15 stage in the city, to help fund fighting the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Alekk M. Saanders Malaga.

Folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra formed in 2019 with the aim of blending ethnic music elements with modern sound production, hip-hop dancing and Ukrainian-language rap. The six performers (multi-instrumentalists Tymofii Muzychuk, Vitalii Duzhyk, Sasha Kondratiuk, mysterious KylymMan, the vocalist Sasha Tab, and the leader of the band, Oleh Psiuk) will be on the stage of Paris 15 in Malaga on 25 June at 8pm.

Rocketing fame came to Kalush Orchestra after their win at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022. That incredible victory was not only for the group members, but for every Ukrainian, as the group stressed from the stage in Turin. Kalush Orchestra raised $900,000 by auctioning off the glass microphone trophy and a further $370,000 by raffling off the pink bucket hat frontman Oleh Psiuk wore during the performance. All funds raised by the group at their charity events go to help Ukraine. In 2022, the band raised an incredible 60 million hryvnias ($1.6 million). The money is split in two ways: to the Ukrainian armed forces and for the reconstruction of destroyed cultural buildings.

This will be Kalush Orchestra's second performance in Spain. However this time is different. At the beginning of 2023, the band decided to modernise their costumes, though traditional Ukrainian elements are kept. Besides, Oleh Psiuk took off his 'Hutsul keptar' and put on a shirt, which is also stylised with an ornament. Piper Tymofii Muzychuk, instead of the Hutsul outfit, now performs in a jacket and cap. In general, all musicians of the band now play in similar stage outfits.

Concert-goers in Malaga will be able to hear live the famous hit, Stefania. The band's winning Eurovision entry has become a rallying cry for the millions of Ukrainian refugees who were forced to flee the country after the Russian invasion.