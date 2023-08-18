Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The closing concert is taking place at Vélez-Málaga's fort. J. Rhodes
Enjoy late night culture by candlelight in Vélez-Málaga

Museums and other cultural spaces are free on Friday 25 August and there's live music in the town's streets and plazas

Jennie Rhodes

Friday, 18 August 2023, 16:45

Vélez-Málaga is holding its 'Noche en Vela', a night of cultural and leisure activities, on Friday 25 August.

The event, described as "the great night of culture in the town", promises to "fill Vélez with colour, visits and music in which monuments, squares and streets will be filled with activities for all audiences".

Museums and other cultural spaces are open free of charge and there's music and other entertainment in the streets and public spaces from 8pm, including open-air flamenco in the Villa (old town), piano concerts by candlelight in the courtyard of the Palacio de Beniel and a closing concert at the Fortaleza (fort). There are also dramatised tours of the old town, workshops, exhibitions and street parades. The event will finish at 2am.

A town crier will be announcing events. According to Vélez-Málaga town hall, 'Armando' "embodies the figure of a foul-mouthed man who has a limp after falling from his mule." Armando will be announcing performances and inviting visitors to follow him to the different activities around the town. Free buses are running between Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga free buses from Torre del Mar.

For further information visit: www.velezmalaga.es

