Enjoy a day that promises to be super sweet in Frigiliana

Jennie Rhodes
FRIGILIANA.
Friday, 2 May 2025, 10:44
Learn more about the only working sugar cane factory in Spain in Frigiliana this Sunday 4 May. 'Día de la Miel de Caña' celebrates the sugar cane syrup made at the factory, which was once one of Malaga province's most important sectors.
The event starts at 11am at the town's Ingenio Nuestra Señora del Carmen, where there will be guided tours around the factory, an exhibition, a 'Sabor a Málaga' food market and tastings of the syrup and products cooked using it.
There will be live entertainment throughout the day and the event ends at approximately 5pm.
