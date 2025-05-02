Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A tour around the sugar cane factory. SUR
Enjoy a day that promises to be super sweet in Frigiliana
Cultural event

Enjoy a day that promises to be super sweet in Frigiliana

The town's annual 'Día de la Miel de Caña' is taking place at the sugar cane factory this Sunday

Jennie Rhodes

FRIGILIANA.

Friday, 2 May 2025, 10:44

Learn more about the only working sugar cane factory in Spain in Frigiliana this Sunday 4 May. 'Día de la Miel de Caña' celebrates the sugar cane syrup made at the factory, which was once one of Malaga province's most important sectors.

The event starts at 11am at the town's Ingenio Nuestra Señora del Carmen, where there will be guided tours around the factory, an exhibition, a 'Sabor a Málaga' food market and tastings of the syrup and products cooked using it.

There will be live entertainment throughout the day and the event ends at approximately 5pm.

