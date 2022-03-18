Top Dire Straits tribute band stop off in Malaga during national tour The Alchemy Project has received the official backing of the band's original bassist and co-founder John Illsley

As part of their current tour of Spain, The Alchemy Project, hailed as the top tribute to British rock band Dire Straits, will stop off for a performance in the Sala Paris 15 in Malaga on Saturday 19 March.

The band, which has received the official backing of original bassist and Dire Straits co-founder John Illsley, took their name from the album, Alchemy: Dire Straits Live, considered one of the best and most relevant live albums in the history of rock.

Fronted by singer and guitarist Roberto Sánchez, who supported Illsley during his solo tour of Spain in 2019, the band reproduces the historic 1983 concert, which includes iconic hits such as Sultans of Swing, Romeo and Juliet, Money for Nothing and Brothers in Arms, among others.

This concert promises to be a must for fans of the band fronted by guitar legend Mark Knopfler, because the Alchemy Project will also include two unpublished songs that Dire Straits performed during a rehearsal for a documentary in 1980. The songs are Making Movies and Sucker for Punishment, which were never included on any of the band's albums.

Tickets for the concert, which begins at 9pm, cost 22 euros.