Curtain rises on the summer nights of the 50s at Salón Varietés

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Friday, 22 March 2024, 11:07

The Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola is presenting its latest production, Grease, a show based on the American romantic comedy stage musical, which began last night (Thursday) and continues until Sunday 31 March.

Described by The New York Times as a "contemporary fantasy about 1950s teen-age music", the film, released in 1978, depicts the summer romance of rocker Danny Zuko (played by John Travolta) and Australian student Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John). The plot focuses on Danny's greaser gang, The T-Birds, which consists of a gaggle of his best friends, and the Pink Ladies, a group of female high-school students that Sandy joins on enrolling in Rydell High.

The Salón Varietés version, which is choreographed by Alexandra Avery and produced by John Gale, will include all the retro costumes, bubble-gum comedy and zesty choreography, along with showstopping hits like Greased Lightning, You're the One That I Want and Summer Nights, among others.

The show can be seen nightly at 7.30pm (7pm on Sundays), with a special matinee performance at 3pm on Saturday 23 March. Due to Easter, there will be no performances on Thursday 28 and Friday 29 March.

Tickets for the show cost 25 euros and are available from www.salonvarietes.com, or from the box office (952 474 542) Monday to Friday between 11am and 2.30pm.