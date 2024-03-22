Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The cast during rehearsals at the theatre earlier this month. SVT
Curtain rises on the summer nights of the 50s at Salón Varietés
What to do

Curtain rises on the summer nights of the 50s at Salón Varietés

The Fuengirola theatre is currently presenting Grease, an American stage musical about high school love and retro pop culture

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 22 March 2024, 11:07

Compartir

The Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola is presenting its latest production, Grease, a show based on the American romantic comedy stage musical, which began last night (Thursday) and continues until Sunday 31 March.

Described by The New York Times as a "contemporary fantasy about 1950s teen-age music", the film, released in 1978, depicts the summer romance of rocker Danny Zuko (played by John Travolta) and Australian student Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John). The plot focuses on Danny's greaser gang, The T-Birds, which consists of a gaggle of his best friends, and the Pink Ladies, a group of female high-school students that Sandy joins on enrolling in Rydell High.

The Salón Varietés version, which is choreographed by Alexandra Avery and produced by John Gale, will include all the retro costumes, bubble-gum comedy and zesty choreography, along with showstopping hits like Greased Lightning, You're the One That I Want and Summer Nights, among others.

The show can be seen nightly at 7.30pm (7pm on Sundays), with a special matinee performance at 3pm on Saturday 23 March. Due to Easter, there will be no performances on Thursday 28 and Friday 29 March.

Tickets for the show cost 25 euros and are available from www.salonvarietes.com, or from the box office (952 474 542) Monday to Friday between 11am and 2.30pm.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol gardeners, lifeguards and others affected by drought rules join forces to protest
  2. 2 Swimming pools at self-catering villas in south of Spain 'cannot be filled this summer'
  3. 3 Experts insist motorway tolls should be kept despite Spanish government ruling it out
  4. 4 Highland bagpipes take centre stage in Malaga
  5. 5 Former Estepona market reopens as foodie space
  6. 6 Marbella water treatment plant improvements will allow it to meet the needs of two million people
  7. 7 MasterChef films in Malaga for Semana Santa special
  8. 8 Malaga is the fifth favourite city in the world for second home buyers
  9. 9 In pictures: Netflix teases new blockbuster series of Kaos with gold statue of Zeus high above Malaga city
  10. 10 Costa del Sol train line timetable extended for Holy Week passengers in Malaga

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad