Countdown is on as Malaga prepares to welcome Cirque du Soleil's Alegria

The circus is coming to town. Last week world-renowned Canadian touring company Cirque du Soleil officially launched the arrival of the iconic show Alegria on the Costa del Sol.

This updated and "reimagined" version of the show that first premiered in 1994 will be in the company's big top on Malaga city's Cortijo de Torres fairground from 31 May to 30 June. Performances will be from Tuesday to Sunday (except Tuesday 25 June), with tickets more expensive for shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 43 euros.

This new version of Alegria started touring in 2019, six years after the original production ended. "We have renewed the stage direction, the acrobatic numbers, the costumes and the musical arrangements," pointed out Cristina Moreno, director of the marketing-touring show division of Cirque du Soleil, during the presentation at the city hall.

Alegria is one of the company's most international shows. It has already been to Canada, the United States, South Korea, Japan and the United Kingdom. Now it is coming to Spain, where it can only be seen in Malaga and four other cities: Barcelona, where it is currently being staged, Alicante, Seville and Madrid.

"We wanted to be very faithful to the original version and to the spirit of Franco Dragone's original creation," said Moreno.

In order to maintain its audience and win over new spectators, Cirque du Soleil has reinforced one of its strong points: emotions. The new Alegria impresses with its staging and live music, which includes modern electronic and rock rhythms. What could not be missing is the company's hit: the song Alegría.

This song has more than 30 million plays on Spotify and is the soundtrack of the show. It was nominated for a Grammy and now returns with contemporary arrangements. The original show was last in Malaga in 2011 when it was held in the Martín Carpena arena.

Some 85 trucks will transport the Cirque du Soleil to Malaga; more than 100 people including artists, 64 of 19 nationalities who speak 14 languages; technicians; dressmakers; six people who work in the department; physiotherapists; a pilates teacher; a masseur and even cooks. The artists' 96 costumes are designed and custom-made in Montreal.