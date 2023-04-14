Costa's international residents get ready to show off their customs Two events to be held this month will present the traditions, culture and cuisine of the foreign communities of Estepona and Fuengirola

The colourful parade of the participating countries during last year's Feria Internacional de los Países.

Tony Bryant Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Costa del Sol's international community is gearing up for two events this month that will focus on the customs, cultures and cuisine of each country.

The first, Día del Residente Extranjero de Estepona, will take place on Saturday 15 April, an event dedicated to Estepona's foreign residents.

The festival, which will be held in Parque El Calvario between midday and 7.30pm, will feature traditional food and drinks, crafts and music, along with folklore performances, and dance shows by several local academies.

The objective of this event, now celebrating its 18th year, is to strengthen ties and promote coexistence between the citizens of the different nationalities residing in Estepona.

Representatives from 18 countries will participate in the event, including Argentina, France, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Sweden, Ukraine, Hungary and Ireland. In addition, The Foreign Residents Association of the Estepona Municipality (Areme) will have a stand to publicise their work and forthcoming charity projects.

Feria Internacional de los Países

The second event, one of the most eagerly awaited festivals on the coast, is the Feria Internacional de los Países in Fuengirola (formerly Feria de los Pueblos), a six-day multicultural extravaganza that will take place on the fairground between Thursday 27 April and Tuesday 1 May.

During this popular gathering, which began in 1994, visitors will be able to immerse themselves in the traditions and culture of the 32 countries participating, such as the UK, Germany, Australia, Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Japan and Venezuela, among others.

Fuengirola boasts more than 130 different nationalities among its community, many of which will be represented during the traditional parade that will leave Plaza de Eapaña at 11.30am on Saturday 29 April. More than 1,000 people are expected to take part in the colourful cavalcade, most of whom will be dressed in their national costume.

Each of the booths, which will open between 1pm and 4am, will offer live shows and concerts, along with menus representing their typical cuisine and drinks.

All styles of music and dance will be presented, including flamenco, Argentine tango, Indian folk, jazz, pop and reggae,

British caseta

Lovers of iconic rock music should head to the British caseta, designed like an English pub. which will present live bands each day, along with British beer, traditional roast dinners, fish and chips and homemade pies.

British punk pioneers The Wasps will bring their unique brand of new wave and power punk to the stage at 3.30pm on Saturday; while the coast's most established tribute to Queen and Freddie Mercury, Queen of Magic, will perform at 11pm each night of the festival.

The British caseta will also offer several tribute bands reproducing the music of The Beatles, Meat Loaf and The Spice Girls.

For more information, see the Facebook page - Britain Is Great International Feria Fuengirola.