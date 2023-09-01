Costa's entertainment sector join forces in aid of Bowel Cancer UK The charity concert will be staged at the Moonlight Lounge in Benalmádena on Friday 22 September

Some of the coast's top entertainers will come together later this month for a charity concert to raise funds for Bowel Cancer UK, a leading cancer charity that aims to save lives and improve the quality of life of everyone affected by the disease.

The third Daphonbury Festival, which will be held at the Moonlight Lounge in Benalmádena Costa on Friday 22 September, has been organised once again to highlight the Star of Hope GoFundMe appeal, a platform set up by the family of Hannah 'Daphne' Edwards, a British expat who died of the disease at the age of 37 just three weeks after being diagnosed.

The brainchild of the event, which is sponsored by The Irish Times (Calahonda), is Hannah's fiancée, Tony Whitehouse, a popular local entertainer who has campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness of the disease among the younger generation since his fiancée died in August 2020. Tony is concerned that other people could suffer unnecessarily, so he is now, along with Hannah's sister Lucy, dedicating much time to the Star of Hope appeal, which currently stands at 36,000 euros.

The concert will offer non-stop live music and entertainment throughout the afternoon and night. The music, which will range from pop, rock and roll, soul and disco, will be supplied by Ricky Lavazza, Michelle Daniels, Frankie B, Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters, Pete Rothwell, Ollie Hughes, Malissa Carver, Liam Gray and Relight, and Arron Joseph, among others.

Tickets for the event, which will start at 2pm and continue until 11pm, cost ten euros. www.hannahedwards. muchloved.com