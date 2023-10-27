Costa-based Swedish abstract artist unveils his latest collection in Estepona The artist and former interior designer is known for creating large contemporary and abstract pieces, much of which is executed in dark colours and sombre tones

Tony Bryant Estepona Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Costa-based Swedish artist Kjell Sporrong will unveil his current collection of paintings at an exhibition held at Casa de Las Tejerinas in Estepona. His latest exhibition, which will be officially inaugurated today (Friday), will present some 20 new paintings executed in his unique abstract style.

The artist and former interior designer, who has lived on the Costa del Sol for more than 20 years, is known for creating large contemporary and abstract pieces, much of which is executed in dark colours and sombre tones, although his new collection offers "a totally new line and concept with some very decorative, three-dimensional, organic layered shapes made from white plaster and acrylics".

Born in Stockholm in 1962, Kjell has spent his life exploring different creative directions, and he employs various techniques and a mixture of media to create his designs.

The inauguration of the exhibition, which runs until Wednesday 15 November, will take place between 6pm and 8pm, and the artist will be on hand to discuss his works and the techniques used to create them.