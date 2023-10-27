Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The new abstract exhibition can be viewed until 15 November. SUR
Costa-based Swedish abstract artist unveils his latest collection in Estepona

Costa-based Swedish abstract artist unveils his latest collection in Estepona

The artist and former interior designer is known for creating large contemporary and abstract pieces, much of which is executed in dark colours and sombre tones

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Estepona

Friday, 27 October 2023, 09:33

Compartir

Costa-based Swedish artist Kjell Sporrong will unveil his current collection of paintings at an exhibition held at Casa de Las Tejerinas in Estepona. His latest exhibition, which will be officially inaugurated today (Friday), will present some 20 new paintings executed in his unique abstract style.

The artist and former interior designer, who has lived on the Costa del Sol for more than 20 years, is known for creating large contemporary and abstract pieces, much of which is executed in dark colours and sombre tones, although his new collection offers "a totally new line and concept with some very decorative, three-dimensional, organic layered shapes made from white plaster and acrylics".

Born in Stockholm in 1962, Kjell has spent his life exploring different creative directions, and he employs various techniques and a mixture of media to create his designs.

The inauguration of the exhibition, which runs until Wednesday 15 November, will take place between 6pm and 8pm, and the artist will be on hand to discuss his works and the techniques used to create them.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Application period opens for Spain's bargain-price holiday scheme for retired people
  2. 2 United Airways to triple number of direct flights between Malaga and New York with new daily service
  3. 3 Proposal for train track on stilts along A-7 motorway on Costa del Sol sparks interest
  4. 4 Lorry driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian on Costa del Sol motorway
  5. 5 Foreign investment fund is 'very interested' in troubled Tivoli amusement park on Costa del Sol
  6. 6 When precisely will the next partial lunar eclipse be visible in Spain?
  7. 7 Get ready for things that go bump in the night on the Costa
  8. 8 Malaga swing gathering set to take over Muelle Uno this weekend
  9. 9 Inaugural visit of P&O cruise ship MS Arvia
  10. 10 What do the experts predict the weather will be like in Spain during November?

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad