Costa goes green to celebrate the feast of St Patrick - the Apostle of Ireland

Irish communities along the Costa del Sol, as in the rest of the world, will come together next Friday (17 March) to celebrate the feast day of Saint Patrick, the patron saint of the Emerald Isle.

Street parties, concerts and an array of different activities are being organised to mark Ireland's most eagerly awaited celebration, and thousands of people are expected to participate in the festivities dressed in their country's national colours, and the floppy hats and face paint that has become synonymous with the day.

The celebrations will start at 10am with a mass given by Father Daly at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Arroyo de la Miel. This will be followed by a garden party in the church grounds, an event that will focus on the religious and cultural heritage of St Patrick, with Celtic music and dancing.

The Irish priest will also host a celebratory dinner at the Sunset Beach Club at 7.30pm. Reservations can be made at the church, or by phoning 652992244.

The traditional parade from the church will begin at midday and head to the Plaza de la Mezquita, where an afternoon of Irish music and dance will take place.

Organised by the Irish Association of Spain, the festivities will include performances by The Celtic Chicks, Dani Easton, Dance and Dreams, and Euphoria, Spain's most popular U2 tribute band.

Of course, traditional Irish cuisine will be available, and plentiful Guinness to get everyone in the mood for the craic.

Little Ireland

The area around Calle Decano José Gómez Rando in Montemar, Torremolinos, known as 'little Ireland' due to the abundance of Irish pubs, will also host a day of fun in honour of the Apostle of Ireland. Most of the bars are decorated in true Irish style and offer live entertainment, along with menus offering typical Irish dishes, in particular, the hearty stew.

However, Torremolinos town hall has announced that it will not be hosting the usual St Patrick's Day party in Plaza La Nogalera this year.

Further along the coast in La Cala de Mijas, Biddy Mulligans Irish Pub will host a St Patrick's Day party on Friday with Celtic music from The Stolen Gnomes (2.30pm), and Ras Tiki (9.30pm).

The Stolen Gnomes, popular for their lively mix of Irish/Celtic music, will then perform at 4.30pm in the Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola, where several activities have been organised to take place over the weekend.

Most of the Irish bars in Marbella, Fuengirola and Malaga will also join in the fun.

Malaga will light up the San Patricio Church with green lighting again this year as part of the global event in which dozens of monuments and emblematic sights are illuminated to commemorate the day.