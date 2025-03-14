Costa gets ready to welcome the Apostle of Ireland Large-scale parties and different activities have been organised in several towns, including Marbella, Benalmádena and Torremolinos

Irish communities along the Costa del Sol will join in the world celebrations to mark the feast day of St Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, this weekend. Large-scale parties and an array of different activities are organised by town halls and individual associations, and thousands of people are expected to turn out dressed in their country’s national colours, along with the floppy hats and amusing costumes that have become synonymous with the day.

Malaga will light up the San Patricio church with green lights again this year as part of the global event in which dozens of monuments are illuminated to commemorate the saint’s day.

The festivities in Benalmádena begin on Sunday (16th), with a mass at 1.30pm at the church of the Immaculate Conception in Arroyo de la Miel. This will be followed by an afternoon of entertainment, including a performance of local bagpipers, in the courtyard of the church. The church has also organised a dinner and a night of entertainment, including a tribute to Ed Sheeran, at the Sunset Beach Club in Benalmádena Costa on Monday 17, from 6.30pm. Reservations can be made by phoning Father Daly on 697896198.

St Patrick’s Day events will continue in Benalmádena on Monday with mass at the church in Arroyo de la Miel at 10am, followed by the by the traditional parade (1pm) from the square in front of the church to Plaza de la Mezquita, where an afternoon of Celtic music and dance will take place. This popular event attracts thousands of revellers, along with an army of patriotic Irish visitors who come especially for the occasion.

Organised by the Irish Association of Spain and the town hall, the all-day party will include traditional Irish cuisine and plentiful ‘black velvet’, along with performances by Mama Cath, Dance and Dreams, Bandido, Stephen Kelly, and The Hype, a tribute to Irish rock band U2.As in previous years, the area of Montemar (Torremolinos) will also host a day of fun in honour of the Apostle of Ireland. Many of the bars in this area offer live entertainment, along with typical Irish cuisine.

Marbella will celebrate St Patrick on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 March on the Paseo Marítimo between midday and 11pm. A variety of live acts have been organised, including the Sur Pipes Band, The Choir Andaluz, Mamen, New Tricks and Eliza.

Other events will also be held in the Irish bars located in towns throughout the province.