Blues musicians Victor Sánchez and Paul Stylianou. Karl Smallman
Costa del Sol blues band offer night of distinct boogie, swing and jump
The Blue Stompers Jump Review will perform at the Huber gallery in Estepona on Saturday 10 May

Tony Bryant

Estepona

Friday, 9 May 2025, 09:37

The Blue Stompers Jump Review, the coast's most established blues outfit, will bring their distinct mix of swing, boogie and jump to the Galeria Huber in Estepona on Saturday 10 May. The recently revamped band (they now have a new rhythm section), which formed in 2016, are known for their originality and they have established themselves as a serious blues band with a difference, both here on the coast, and also on the European blues circuit.

Fronted by harmonica maestro Paul Stylianou and guitarist Victor Sánchez, the four-piece band are celebrated for their energetic stage presence and incredible musicianship. Their repertoire is made up of classic blues hits and their own compositions, especially the music from their last CD, Never Give Up, which was produced by Cambaya Records.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 8pm, cost 15 euros and can be reserved by calling: 608 359 656.

