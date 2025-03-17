A concert for peace on Granada's Costa Tropical

Jennie Rhodes Monday, 17 March 2025, 18:47 Compartir

Acclaimed Russian guitarist Dmitry Zagumennikov will give a 'Concert for Peace' in La Herradura on Granada province's Costa Tropical on Friday 21 March. The concert will take place at 7.30pm in the auditorium of the town's Civic Centre.

The event, organised by La Herradura-based British luthier, Stephen Hill and La Herradura mayor's office, forms part of the town's ‘Maestros de la guitarra’ (Masters of the guitar) series. The programme includes works by Fernando Sor, Agustín Barrios, Francisco Tárrega, Joaquín Rodrigo, Isaac Albéniz, Astor Piazzolla and Roland Dyens. Tickets can be purchased at the box office one hour before the concert and cost 15 euros.

Dmitry Zagumennikov was born in a small village on the banks of the Volga River called Yuryevets, Russia, in 1987. "My interest in music started at an early age, but my adventure with the guitar did not begin until I was 11 years old," the musician recalls.

He goes on to say, "At that time, the classical guitar was very hard to find in my region. By pure chance, I came across an old Soviet guitar at home, originally a seven-string guitar, which had been converted into a six-string."

Zagumennikov explains, "By pure chance, my neighbour in the building, Vadim Belov, was a guitarist. One day, I approached him to ask for a string. He showed me his guitar and played it. I couldn't understand how he produced such beautiful sounds, but his playing impressed me deeply and I asked him to teach me. He agreed."

The guitarist says, "From then on the world of music gradually opened up to me, and the lessons with Vadim were exciting and inspiring. Soon after, I started participating in children's music competitions, where I often won prizes."

Zagumennikov went to Moscow to study at the Alfred Schnittke College of Music and then at the Gnessin Academy of Music. The guitarist continued to win competitions both in Russia and abroad.

After finishing his studies in Moscow in 2012, he moved to Austria where he studied at the Graz University of Music and Performing Arts until 2014 when he moved to Berlin where he obtained a Master's degree at the Hanns Eisler School of Music. Since then, he has mainly resided in Berlin, where he plays and teaches classical guitar.

Zagumennikov is no stranger to Andalucía and has previously taken part in the town's prestigious international Andrés Segovia international guitar competition and in October 2023 he gave a performance at El Molino in Cajiz (Vélez-Málaga).

The concert poster SUR

The full programme:

Fernando Sor – Variations on a Theme by Mozart, Op. 9

Agustín Barrios Mangoré – Choro da Saudade

Francisco Tárrega – Capricho Árabe

Joaquín Rodrigo – Invocación y Danza

Isaac Albéniz – Mallorca & Asturias

Astor Piazzolla – Invierno Porteño

Roland Dyens – Tango en Skai