Collegium Musicum offer two nights of Mendelssohn The amateur choir and orchestra will give two spring performances on the Costa del Sol this month

The Collegium Musicum amateur choir and orchestra will offer two spring performances of the music of Felix Mendelssohn on the Costa del Sol this month.

The first show will be held at the IPV Palace Hotel in Fuengirola on Sunday 28 May from 8pm. The performance will present the 13-year-old prodigy Joana Santandreu Teixidor, who will perform Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto with the orchestra. Born in Barcelona, Joana was awarded the first Annemarie Phillips Memorial Prize, an award given in memory of the orchestra's former musical director.

Tickets for the performance cost 12 euros (children under 16 free) and are available at the IPV Palace Hotel, Cafetería Lepanto in Fuengirola, or on the door on the night of the concert.

The concert will be repeated at the Iglesia de la Encarnación in Marbella on Tuesday 30 May at 9pm. Entry is free, but organisers are asking for a donation to help support charity work in the parish.

Collegium Musicum, the oldest amateur orchestra and choir on the Costa del Sol, was founded in 1975 for lovers of classical and historic music.

It is a non-profit-making society of amateur musicians who live on the coast.

www.colmus.org