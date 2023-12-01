Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The orchestra and choir will perform typical Christmas music. SUR.
Collegium Musicum get festive with two concerts

The international choir and orchestra will perform in Fuengirola and Marbella later this month with two up-and-coming you musicians

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 1 December 2023, 17:28

The Collegium Musicum Costa del Sol choir and orchestra will present two concerts of Christmas music from around the world in Fuengirola and Marbella this month.

Musical director Delyth Bressington said the ensemble will perform a repertoire of seasonal music "full of vibrant rhythms and enchanting melodies".

The performances will feature two up-and-coming young musicians: mezzo-soprano Sofia Hvid-Hansen, from Mijas, and British bassoonist George Bailey, who will perform a bassoon concerto with the orchestra.

Born in Oxford in 2005, the young musician started playing the bassoon at the age of eight at his local primary school, and he is currently studying his first semester for his Bachelors of Music in the Muho-Mannheim music school in Germany.

The first concert will be held in the Salon Real of the IPV Palace and Spa Hotel in Fuengirola on Sunday 10 December at 7.30pm. Tickets for the performance cost 12 euros (free entry for children under 16) and are available from the IPV Palace Hotel, Lepanto Café (Fuengirola), or on the night of the concert.

The second concert will be held in the Iglesia de la Encarnación in Marbella old town at 8.30pm on Tuesday 12 December. The event, sponsored by Doctor Yusuf Hamied, is free, although organisers are asking for donations to support local charities during the festive season.

www.colmus.org

