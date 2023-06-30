El Cigala brings his ode to Mexico show to Marenostrum Fuengirola The top musician will pay homage to the country that has given him so much through its rhythms, lyrics and airs

Marenostrum Fuengirola will present one of the highlights of its summer cycle of concerts on Saturday 8 July, when one of flamenco's most formidable performers will take to the stage in the grounds of the Sohail Castle.

Diego El Cigala will return to Marenostrum with his show, Cigala Canta A México, a concert in which he will be accompanied by a Mariachi band in order to pay homage to the country that welcomed him with open arms in his early days.

El Cigala has risen from being a notable singer of the orthodox flamenco to worldwide recognition as one of today's top musicians and composers.

Born Madrid in 1968, he recorded his first disc in 1998, a collection of traditional flamenco styles, although for the last 20 years, the award-winning Gypsy musician has fused flamenco with different genres and cultures, such as his pioneering work with Cuban pianist Bebo Valdés on the 2003 recording Lagrimas Negras.

His show at the Marenostrum festival is an ode to the country that has given him so much through its rhythms, lyrics and airs. His first trip to Mexico was more than 20 years ago, before he began his deep exploration of Cuban rhythms, and his latest show will offer a collection of classic Mexican music, including songs made famous by artistes such as Chavela Vargas, Vicente Fernández and Javier Solís.

Tickets for the show, which begins at 10pm, cost between 35 and 55 euros and are available from www.marenostrumfuengirola.com