Choral concert in Marbella by American high school choir

Emma Blanch Thursday, 17 April 2025, 11:28 Compartir

On Tuesday 22 April, the Encarnación church in Marbella will welcome the acclaimed Lexington High School Choir from Boston, US. This night of free choral music, commencing at 8pm, will comprise of a repertoire spanning classical and contemporary music.

With a history of almost 100 years of musical excellence, today the programme consists of four choirs and seven student-led a cappella groups. Their repertoire for next week's concert includes pieces such as Wild Swans by Christopher Tin, Miserere by Eva Ugalde and Misa Criolla by Ariel Ramírez.

Their concert in Marbella will feature over 200 singers under the direction of Jason Iannuzzi and Sarah Labrie.

LHS Choirs have performed on the stage at Carnegie Hall and their choruses have been heard across the world on their numerous tours. On their travels to Scandinavia, Estonia, China, Greece and Bulgaria the LHS has received praise on their choruses.

Not only featuring the Concert Choir (the oldest ensemble at Lexington High School) the audience will hear from the Madrigal singers and Chamber singers of LHS. The Madrigal singers are the smallest group, with a focus on chamber music performed without a conductor. The Chamber singers are the newest addition to LHS choirs, celebrating their 15th season.