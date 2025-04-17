Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Lexington High School Choir. SUR
Choral concert in Marbella by American high school choir
Music

Choral concert in Marbella by American high school choir

The Encarnación church will host a night of choral music with more than 200 singers from the Lexington High School Choir

Emma Blanch

Thursday, 17 April 2025, 11:28

On Tuesday 22 April, the Encarnación church in Marbella will welcome the acclaimed Lexington High School Choir from Boston, US. This night of free choral music, commencing at 8pm, will comprise of a repertoire spanning classical and contemporary music.

With a history of almost 100 years of musical excellence, today the programme consists of four choirs and seven student-led a cappella groups. Their repertoire for next week's concert includes pieces such as Wild Swans by Christopher Tin, Miserere by Eva Ugalde and Misa Criolla by Ariel Ramírez.

Their concert in Marbella will feature over 200 singers under the direction of Jason Iannuzzi and Sarah Labrie.

LHS Choirs have performed on the stage at Carnegie Hall and their choruses have been heard across the world on their numerous tours. On their travels to Scandinavia, Estonia, China, Greece and Bulgaria the LHS has received praise on their choruses.

Not only featuring the Concert Choir (the oldest ensemble at Lexington High School) the audience will hear from the Madrigal singers and Chamber singers of LHS. The Madrigal singers are the smallest group, with a focus on chamber music performed without a conductor. The Chamber singers are the newest addition to LHS choirs, celebrating their 15th season.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Tourist train starts season in Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Costa del Sol residents reject plans for private desalination plant
  3. 3 Stoppage-time disaster sends Malaga CF plummeting towards the drop zone
  4. 4 Plans advance for new swimming pool and sports pavilion in Costa del Sol town
  5. 5 Holy Week image destroyed by fire on Costa del Sol takes to the streets again
  6. 6 Vithas Xanit International Hospital: Health, Quality and Guarantees
  7. 7 Video: Young driver slapped with eight-month ban and big fine for doing 140 km/h on Malaga fairground
  8. 8 Antoñito set to leave Malaga CF after signing long-term deal with Newcastle United
  9. 9 Spanish cancer association unveils new HQ in eastern Costa del Sol town
  10. 10 Plans to open Costa del Sol castle to the public advance

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Choral concert in Marbella by American high school choir