Last year's winner with British luthier Stephen Hill (r). SUR
A chance to listen to the most talented young guitarists
Music

A chance to listen to the most talented young guitarists

Malaga’s Philharmonic orchestra will be accompanying the young musicians in one of the obligatory pieces

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

La Herradura

Friday, 17 November 2023, 14:19

The Andrés Segovia International Classical Guitar Competition, now in its 38th year, is taking place from 21 to 25 November in the Diego Martínez auditorium of La Herradura’s civic centre in Granada province.

The contest aims to encourage talented young musicians from around the world at the same time as promoting the great Spanish guitarist Andrés Segovia (1893-1987), who had a holiday home in La Herradura.

Malaga’s Philharmonic Orchestra will be accompanying the contestants as they perform one of the obligatory pieces, Concerto in D major for guitar and orchestra op. 99, by Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco.

First prize is 10,000 euros and a special edition Maestro concert guitar made by La Herradura based British luthier Stephen Hill. The winner will also get the chance to perform at the Ciudad de Úbeda and Madrid international guitar festivals in 2024.

For further information visit: www.certamenandressegovia.com

