Celebrated Finnish blues musician heads to the coast

Celebrated Finnish blues musician Jo Buddy is heading to the Costa del Sol next month, where he will perform five concerts as part of his mini tour of Andalucía. Although born in Finland, the Lifetime Achievement Award winner and International Blues Hall of Fame inductee has lived in London since 2018, and has since established himself on the capital's blues circuit.

Renowned for his individual style, described as "simultaneously raw, timeless, earthy and spiritual", Buddy's music is a mixture of ragtime, swing, New Orleans blues, swamp boogie and jump.

Buddy, whose live repertoire consists of self-composed songs, has been performing for more than 40 years and he is considered one of the most versatile and outstanding performers of roots music of his generation.

He has performed and collaborated on recordings with numerous celebrated blues musicians, including legendary Jamaican guitarist Big Joe Louis and renowned pianist Diz Watson.

He has performed thousands of gigs in 17 countries, including The Netherlands, France, Sweden, Russia, Jamaica, Senegal and the USA.

His tour along the coast begins at the Huber Art and Culture venue in Estepona (Calle San Antonio) on Friday 4 April. The concert begins at 9pm.

Buddy will then perform on Saturday 5 April at the Simply Scandinavian venue in Los Boliches, Fuengirola, (8pm).

The tour continues at El Bar de las Motos in Benalmádena on Sunday 6 (6.30pm); the ZZ Pub in Malaga the following night (11.30pm); and he will return to Estepona for the final show at Louie Louie on Wednesday 9 (8pm).

Information about ticket prices and reservations can be found on the venue's Facebook pages.

Buddy will then head to Granada, where he will perform at the Lemon Rock bar on Saturday 12 April.