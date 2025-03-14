Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Jo Buddy will bring his individual style to venues on the coast. SUR
Celebrated Finnish blues musician heads to the coast

Celebrated Finnish blues musician heads to the coast

Renowned for his individual style, Jo Buddy will perform in Estepona, Fuengirola, Benalmádena and Malaga next month

Tony Bryant

COSTA DEL SOL.

Friday, 14 March 2025, 11:55

Celebrated Finnish blues musician Jo Buddy is heading to the Costa del Sol next month, where he will perform five concerts as part of his mini tour of Andalucía. Although born in Finland, the Lifetime Achievement Award winner and International Blues Hall of Fame inductee has lived in London since 2018, and has since established himself on the capital's blues circuit.

Renowned for his individual style, described as "simultaneously raw, timeless, earthy and spiritual", Buddy's music is a mixture of ragtime, swing, New Orleans blues, swamp boogie and jump.

Buddy, whose live repertoire consists of self-composed songs, has been performing for more than 40 years and he is considered one of the most versatile and outstanding performers of roots music of his generation.

He has performed and collaborated on recordings with numerous celebrated blues musicians, including legendary Jamaican guitarist Big Joe Louis and renowned pianist Diz Watson.

He has performed thousands of gigs in 17 countries, including The Netherlands, France, Sweden, Russia, Jamaica, Senegal and the USA.

His tour along the coast begins at the Huber Art and Culture venue in Estepona (Calle San Antonio) on Friday 4 April. The concert begins at 9pm.

Buddy will then perform on Saturday 5 April at the Simply Scandinavian venue in Los Boliches, Fuengirola, (8pm).

The tour continues at El Bar de las Motos in Benalmádena on Sunday 6 (6.30pm); the ZZ Pub in Malaga the following night (11.30pm); and he will return to Estepona for the final show at Louie Louie on Wednesday 9 (8pm).

Information about ticket prices and reservations can be found on the venue's Facebook pages.

Buddy will then head to Granada, where he will perform at the Lemon Rock bar on Saturday 12 April.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sudden strong gust of wind causes widespread damage to Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Torremolinos signs new agreement to control proliferation of street cats: this is what it will cost and how it will work
  3. 3 Costa del Sol town takes measures to tackle processionary caterpillar problem
  4. 4 Fuengirola installs six digital information points in strategic commercial areas of the town
  5. 5 Teaching in an international environment, the SUR in English education forum
  6. 6 Malaga village fights depopulation with cash bonus for new parents
  7. 7 Sabadell Seguros renews its life insurance policies with new covers and services in English, French and German
  8. 8 Free exhibition to show past and future of emblematic Costa del Sol town building
  9. 9 Unions stage protest over latest work-related death in Malaga province
  10. 10 Mijas Pueblo showcases work of local artisans with new exhibition

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Celebrated Finnish blues musician heads to the coast