White anchovies are being celebrated in Rincón de la Victoria. SUR
Celebrate the white anchovy in Rincón de la Victoria

The town’s Fiesta del Boquerón is marking the 50th anniversary of Picasso’s death with a cooking demonstration

Jennie Rhodes

Friday, 1 September 2023, 19:14

Rincón de la Victoria is hosting its annual ‘Fiesta del Boquerón’ from 5 to 10 September; paying tribute to Malaga’s celebrated white anchovy.

During the event, 1,250 kilos of anchovies are to be served up either fried in batter or in vinegar. This year's festival is also marking the 50th anniversary of Malaga-born painter, Pablo Picasso's death with 'El Boquerón Picassiano', to be held on 6 September. Chefs will reinterpret the painter's art in the form of a dish using anchovies as the main ingredient.

There are also cooking workshops, a 'Sabor a Málaga' food fair with more than 30 stalls selling products from around Malaga province on the town hall square from 8 to 10 September, live music and activities for children.

On 8, 9 and 10 September, a total of 66 restaurants in the town are offering free tastings of both fried and pickled anchovies at meal times.

Live music is provided by Los Tutis at 2pm and Money Makers at 8pm on Saturday 9 September.

Cooking demonstrations with well-known chefs will be held from 5 to 7 September at the La Finca restaurant at 8.30pm and on 8 September in the Plaza Al-Ándalus.

To attend these activities, book through the Eventbrite platform or at the Rincón de la Victoria tourist office. For further information visit: www.rincondelavictoria.es

