A catwalk across the Tajo Agatha Ruiz de la Prada is sponsoring the event which will showcase the creations of many local fashion designers

The emblematic Puente Nuevo in Ronda will become the catwalk for a fashion show dubbed La Vertigo Fashion Bridge, on 24 June. Seats will be available for a token 5 euros which will go to the Hermanitas de los Pobres that manages a nursing home in Ronda.

The catwalk is being sponsored by designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada and local and regional designers will be able to show their creations including the Ronda designer Ana Gomez.

The bridge, over 100 metres high, crosses the famous Tajo gorge and the catwalk will run along it for some 120 metres.

The event is expected to attract influencers and fashion journalists as well as tourists and other spectators.

Drones will be used to record the event which aims to promote the town worldwide.

Tickets can be purchased at the Municipal Tourist Office located in the Blas Infante area.