British indie rock band The Reytons stop off in Malaga. SUR
British indie rock band stop off in Malaga during European tour
The Reytons, known for their energetic live show, will perform at Sala La Trinchera on Saturday 29 March

Tony Bryant

MALAGA.

Friday, 28 March 2025, 10:57

As part of their current European tour, British indie rock band The Reytons will stop off in Malaga for a performance at Sala La Trinchera on Saturday 29 March. The band, known for their chaotic, high-energy live performances, have had three top ten albums in the UK since forming in 2017, including What's Rock and Roll, which secured them their first number one on the UK Albums Chart in 2023.

Hailing from Rotherham, the group released their debut album, Kids Off The Estate, in 2021 and have since performed nonstop all over Europe, as well as a sellout tour of the UK in 2024, playing to audiences of up to 20,000 fans.

This tour, the first time they will play in Spain, has already taken them to Cologne, Hamburg and Munich, along with upcoming gigs in Madrid tonight (Friday) and Malaga tomorrow (Saturday), before heading off to Zurich, Frankfurt, Paris, The Netherlands and back to the UK.

Tickets for their Malaga gig, which cost 27.50 euros, can be obtained from www.salatrinchera.com

