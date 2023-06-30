British Glastonbury act to headline Weekend Beach The popular Torre del Mar music festival kicks off on Wednesday 5 July with rock band Editors playing on Friday night

The Weekend Beach festival is back in Torre del Mar from Wednesday 5 to Saturday 8 July with a lineup that will appeal to all musical tastes.

There's Reggaeton from Maluma on Friday night followed by indie rock from British band Editors, fresh from this year's Glastonbury festival in the UK.

Saturday night's headliners are Spanish: electronic-hip hop artist Dellafuente is on after Spanish rapper Morad.

For fans of alternative rock, Swedish band Mando Diao are performing on Saturday night-Sunday at 12.15am.

The popular musical event has stuck to its usual formula of four stages - three inside the festival ground and one just outside the entrance, which is open to non-ticket holders too.

Once again the Torremar Victoria and Weekend Negrita stages are sharing the main acts, while the Sunrise stage is the place to head to for fans of electronic dance and techno sets. There are also food and drink areas as well as merchandise stalls. Day and whole weekend tickets, with or without camping options, are still available on the festival website: www.weekendbeach.es