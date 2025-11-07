British community in southern Spain to honour and remember wartime fallen

Tony Bryant / Jennie Rhodes Malaga Friday, 7 November 2025, 10:38 Share

The Royal British Legion Spain South, as in the UK and other English-speaking countries, will come together once again in the province of Malaga and in Gibraltar over the coming days to pay their respects to all military personnel who lost their lives in conflict since WWI. Along with serving and ex-members of the British Armed Forces and their families, RBL members will attend services from the Axarquía area to the western Costa del Sol to demonstrate that those who lost their lives in conflict are always in the nations' hearts. Along with the reading of poems such as In Flanders Fields, these events include the habitual two minutes silence, the Last Post and the laying of wreaths to honour all Armed Forces.

The various branches of the southern district, which was founded in October 1987, will be on parade at numerous locations along the coast and inland. Many of the branches have organised lunches after the services are over, although they have to be booked in advance. Information about these gatherings can be found on the Facebook pages of the individual RBL branches.

REMEMBRANCE SERVICES St George's Church, Malaga Sunday 9 November at 10.45am.

Mollina Parque La Vina. Sunday at 11.30am.

Fuengirola Mijas Costa branch service at the Salón Varietés theatre on Sunday at 10.30am.

Benajarafe Puerto Niza Restaurant. Sunday at 11.30 am.

Nerja Hotel Al Andalus (Maro), Sunday at 11.30am

Coín Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday 11 November at 11.30 am.

Gibraltar Lobby of Parliament House. Tuesday at 11am.

Father Louis Darrant will lead the remembrance service St George's Church in Malaga on Sunday 9 November. Following the service, which will be attended by District Spain South President Neal Toplis, members of the RBL and the Royal Air Force Association will lay wreaths on the four Commonwealth War Graves that are in the cemetery.

Other Armistice Day services that are scheduled to take place on Sunday include the Mollina branch, whose service at Parque La Vina will be taken by Reverend Doreen Cage; and the RBL Loja, held at Hotel Paraiso de Granada in Moraleda.

The Royal British Legion Mijas Costa Branch service will once again take place at the Salón Varietés, Fuengirola, on Sunday, an event with the participation of the 1st Fuengirola Scout Group. The service will be led by Reverend William Small of the St Andrew's Chaplaincy.

The Benajarafe branch will gather at the Puerto Niza Restaurant on Sunday for a service with choral accompaniment provided by the Phoenix Singers.

The Nerja branch is holding its annual service at Hotel Al Andalus in Maro on Sunday at 11.30am. The service will be followed by lunch at the same place (lunch by prior reservation only).

The service due to be held in Benalmádena on Tuesday 11 November has been cancelled this year due to "circumstances beyond the control of the town hall". However other remembrance services are scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Coín and in Gibraltar.