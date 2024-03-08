Brazen American cowpunk band roll into Estepona The band's music ranges from alternative rock to metal, country and cowpunk, and they have gained a reputation for their outsized personalities

Tony Bryant Friday, 8 March 2024, 10:26 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Supersuckers, one of America's most brazen rock and roll bands, will stop off at the Louie Louie live music venue in Estepona tonight (Friday) to perform one of just two dates the band will perform in Spain during their current tour of Europe and North America.

Formed in 1988, the band's music ranges from alternative rock to metal, country and cowpunk, and they have gained a reputation for their outsized personalities and for pledging allegiance to sex, cannabis and Satan.

Originating from Arizona, the trio began performing punk rock stylised by thrashy guitar riffs and controversial lyrics, cutting their teeth in the clubs and venues of Seattle, where they headed in 1989. The band have since released more than a dozen albums, including The Evil Powers of Rock and Roll and Motherfuckers be Trippin, as well as touring all over America and Europe.

Their current tour will include Barcelona (10 March), before heading off to Austria, Slovakia, Germany, Canada and America.

Their gig in Estepona is sure to attract a large crowd, as the band are no strangers to Spain, so ticket reservations are advised. Tickets for the concert, which will start around 11pm, cost 18 euros in advance (www.woutick.es), or 24 euros at the door.