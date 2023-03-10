Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Spiders from Marbs recreate Bowie’s most popular music. J. Yeadon
Bowie tribute to recreate iconic era of the &#039;star man&#039;

Bowie tribute to recreate iconic era of the 'star man'

The Marbella-based group, which is made up of several well-established local musicians, will perform some of David Bowie's most celebrated hits

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 10 March 2023, 01:00

The Spiders from Marbs, the coast's only David Bowie tribute band, will bring their exciting show to The Cazbah Live Lounge in Mijas on Friday 17 March.

The Marbella-based group, which is made up of several well-established local musicians, will perform some of David Bowie's most celebrated hits, recreating an era that changed the face of rock and roll due to its sexual and gender ambiguity.

Bowie, who died in January 2016, was a leading figure in popular music for over five decades and he was acclaimed by fellow musicians and critics for a career that was marked by reinvention and visual presentation.

The tribute band, which was formed in 2016, also performs hits of other celebrated glam rock favourites such as Marc Bolan, Roxy Music and Alice Cooper.

Tickets for the show, which begins at 9.30pm (doors open at 8pm), cost eight euros plus charges and can be reserved on www.eventbrite.es, or at the door on the night of the concert.

