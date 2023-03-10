Bowie tribute to recreate iconic era of the 'star man' The Marbella-based group, which is made up of several well-established local musicians, will perform some of David Bowie's most celebrated hits

The Spiders from Marbs, the coast's only David Bowie tribute band, will bring their exciting show to The Cazbah Live Lounge in Mijas on Friday 17 March.

The Marbella-based group, which is made up of several well-established local musicians, will perform some of David Bowie's most celebrated hits, recreating an era that changed the face of rock and roll due to its sexual and gender ambiguity.