Bonnet music venue marks seven years with 12-hour extravaganza The party will present four established bands, and local DJs who will keep the music going between the live acts

The Bonnet live music venue in Fuengirola will celebrate its 7th anniversary with a 12-hour live music extravaganza on Saturday 4 March.

The venue, located in the Puerto Deportivo, has become one of the top music establishments on the coast and has presented some of the area's most established bands since it was opened in 2016.

The party will kick off at 4pm, and, along with a line-up of several rock, blues and soul bands, will present celebrated local DJs who will keep the music going in between the live acts.

The live music will be supplied by Daniel Songs, a Fuengirola-based blues and rock guitarist and vocalist; The Killer Rockets, a local trio that performs rock, pop and soul classics; and Black Jam, a funk and soul outfit fronted by the charismatic Susana 'funkwoman' Ruiz.

One of the highlights will be the performance of The Blue Stompers Jump Review, considered one of the coast's most original blues, swing and boogie ensembles. The band, signed to Cambaya Records, are renowned for their lively stage presence and incredible musicianship, and so their show will be a must for those who love good, old-fashioned blues at its finest.

The venue, which offers free entry, is popular with both music lovers and musicians alike, so the night promises to offer a few surprises and guest artistes. There will also be promotional stands offering T-shirts, accessories, merchandise and artisan beers.

For more information, see the Bonnet Bar's Facebook page.