Blues and boogie in Benalmádena Formed in 2016, The Blue Stompers are known for their originality and their incredible musicianship

The Blue Stompers Jump Review, the coast's most celebrated blues outfit, will present their Blues and Boogie Show at the Bar Las Motos in Benalmádena on Sunday 20 February.

Formed in 2016, the band, known for their originality, is fronted by Paul Stylianou, a charismatic harmonica player and singer who has spent more than 20 years working on the local music scene.

The band quickly began to establish themselves as a serious blues band with a difference, acquiring a reputation for their incredible stage presence and musicianship, both on the coast, and also on the European blues circuit.

Known as "one of the most promising blues bands in Spain", the four-piece outfit also includes guitarist Victor 'Elmore' Sanchez, a household name on the Spanish blues scene.

The band are currently embarking on a string of gigs along the coast to promote their new CD, Never Give Up, which was produced by Cambaya Records.

Later this year, they are also hoping to honour a string of gigs throughout Europe that were postponed due to the restrictions enforced to combat the pandemic.

Their performance at the Bar Las Motos live music venue, which is free, begins at 6pm.