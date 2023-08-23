Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Think Woodstock and festivals from the 1970s and you will get an idea of what to expect for Besoflower. SUR
Beso Beach Estepona lines up two extra special events this month
Entertainment

Beso Beach Estepona lines up two extra special events this month

On Saturday 26 August Besoflower will explode onto the beach with music from the 70s and 80s, and on 31 August Beso de Luna promises to be a night to remember

SUR in English

Estepona

Wednesday, 23 August 2023, 14:05

Compartir

This month is a special time to soak up the eclectic atmosphere of a beach bar located in Estepona. Beso Beach is the place to experience summer and this month has two stand-out events.

The trendy beach bar ('beso' is Spanish for kiss) has become a favourite among locals and visitors alike due to its boho-chic vibe, great music, and flavor-packed food. It is well-known spot for influencers on social media with a bench that proclaims #NoHayVeranoSinBeso (NoSummerWithoutAKiss).

On Saturday August 26 Besoflower will explode onto the beach in a flower-filled daytime extravaganza with DJ's Kique Supermix and Albert playing hits from the 70s and 80s from 1pm. Think Woodstock and festivals from the 1970s and you will get an idea of what to expect for this fun afternoon. You can extend the fun too by making a reservation for the after 6pm evening slot.

This month rounds off with a second full moon on 31 August when Beso de Luna kicks off from 8.30 pm. It’s going to be a moonlit night of unique dance performances, fire, acrobatics and many more surprises, all to the electronic sounds of Los Suruba. There will be a themed dinner too, for those with bookings.

Located on the beachfront by the Río Padrón in Estepona, with views of Africa and the Rock of Gibraltar, the venue offers Basque-Mediterranean cuisine. Be sure to reserve your table!

Telephone: 971 34 99 00 or via website www.besobeach.com

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Average salary in Spain is 500 euros lower than in the EU as a whole
  2. 2 Malaga was the Andalusian province that reduced debt the most during the last council term
  3. 3 First-ever Manga festival comes to the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 More sand for Marbella beaches
  5. 5 Judge slashes the fees of Malaga CF's administrator by almost half following the club's relegation
  6. 6 Free dog training classes on offer in 'pet-friendly' Fuengirola
  7. 7 Fuengirola invests 7 million euros to keep town looking spick and span
  8. 8 Torremolinos resumes its free adapted transport minibus service
  9. 9 Countdown starts as European Cricket Championship returns to Malaga's Cártama Oval for third year
  10. 10 Fuengirola neighbourhood gears up for weekend of 'colourful' activities

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad