Beso Beach Estepona lines up two extra special events this month

This month is a special time to soak up the eclectic atmosphere of a beach bar located in Estepona. Beso Beach is the place to experience summer and this month has two stand-out events.

The trendy beach bar ('beso' is Spanish for kiss) has become a favourite among locals and visitors alike due to its boho-chic vibe, great music, and flavor-packed food. It is well-known spot for influencers on social media with a bench that proclaims #NoHayVeranoSinBeso (NoSummerWithoutAKiss).

On Saturday August 26 Besoflower will explode onto the beach in a flower-filled daytime extravaganza with DJ's Kique Supermix and Albert playing hits from the 70s and 80s from 1pm. Think Woodstock and festivals from the 1970s and you will get an idea of what to expect for this fun afternoon. You can extend the fun too by making a reservation for the after 6pm evening slot.

This month rounds off with a second full moon on 31 August when Beso de Luna kicks off from 8.30 pm. It’s going to be a moonlit night of unique dance performances, fire, acrobatics and many more surprises, all to the electronic sounds of Los Suruba. There will be a themed dinner too, for those with bookings.

Located on the beachfront by the Río Padrón in Estepona, with views of Africa and the Rock of Gibraltar, the venue offers Basque-Mediterranean cuisine. Be sure to reserve your table!

Telephone: 971 34 99 00 or via website www.besobeach.com