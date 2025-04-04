Barcelona fusion rock band celebrates 30th anniversary

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Elefantes will offer a nostalgic trip through their long career at Malaga's Cervantes theatre this Friday 4 April

Toyny Brant

Malaga

Friday, 4 April 2025, 10:39

The Barcelona rock band, Elefantes, are marking three decades in the music business with an anniversary tour of Spain that includes a performance at the Cervantes theatre in Malaga on Friday 4 April. The concert promises to be a nostalgic trip for the band's most loyal followers, presenting the string of hits that have defined their identity over the years.

The band, fronted by singer and composer Shuarma, is considered one of the benchmarks of the national music scene, fusing melodies ranging from pop to flamenco, through to melodic ballads and rock.

The group has released more than a dozen studio albums over the last 30 years, and they have received several awards, including the Global Aragonese Music Award (2013), and the Latin Grammy Awards for Best Rock Pop Album (2014).

Tickets for the concert in Malaga, which starts at 8pm, cost 27 euros and are available from www.teatrocervantes.com

